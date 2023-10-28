The VMI Keydets (3-4) face a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 18th-worst with 282.4 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 73rd in the FCS (363.9 yards allowed per game). Chattanooga has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 16th-best in points per game (34.8) and 23rd-best in points surrendered per game (20.8).

Chattanooga vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Chattanooga vs. VMI Key Statistics

Chattanooga VMI 428.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.4 (110th) 334.9 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.9 (65th) 145.5 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.6 (100th) 283.3 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.9 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has 2,199 passing yards, or 274.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65% of his passes and has recorded 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 16.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 119 times for 485 yards (60.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has taken 88 carries and totaled 366 yards with five touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has hauled in 737 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has put together a 639-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 32 targets.

Sam Phillips' 50 targets have resulted in 46 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has 1,038 pass yards for VMI, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 427 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Rashad Raymond has been handed the ball 69 times this year and racked up 264 yards (37.7 per game).

Chance Knox's team-leading 369 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 18 targets).

Aidan Twombly has caught 22 passes for 290 yards (41.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaiah Lemmond has a total of 197 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes.

