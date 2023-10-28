Our projection model predicts the Furman Paladins will defeat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Paladin Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

East Tennessee State vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-28) 50.6 Furman 39, East Tennessee State 11

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have no wins against the spread this year.

The Paladins have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Buccaneers vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 31.3 21.6 37 12.7 27 28.3 East Tennessee State 18 31.7 29.7 11.3 9.3 47

