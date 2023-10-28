Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nyquist's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:33 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of seven games this year, Nyquist has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of seven games this year, Nyquist has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Nyquist has an assist in two of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Nyquist's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.