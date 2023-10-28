The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • Lauzon is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Lauzon has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

