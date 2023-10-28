How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
Today's LaLiga lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between UD Las Palmas and UD Almeria.
Looking for how to watch LaLiga action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch UD Almeria vs UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas makes the trip to play UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: UD Almeria (+130)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+195)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid makes the trip to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (+145)
- Underdog: Real Madrid (+165)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RCD Mallorca vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF is on the road to take on RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+120)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+250)
- Draw: (+195)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Cadiz CF vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC is on the road to play Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (+120)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+210)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.