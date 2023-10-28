Based on our computer projection model, the Memphis Tigers will beat the North Texas Mean Green when the two teams match up at Apogee Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Memphis vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7) Under (68.5) Memphis 39, North Texas 23

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Memphis has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Tigers have played six games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 68.5 points, 13.2 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Mean Green's seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the North Texas this year is 7.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 35.6 22.7 35 25.3 41 12 North Texas 34.6 35.4 37 34.3 32.8 36.3

