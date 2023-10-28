The Memphis Tigers (5-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Apogee Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Memphis has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by compiling 35.6 points per game. The Tigers rank 48th on defense (22.7 points allowed per game). North Texas ranks eighth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (35.4), but at least it has been getting things done on offense, ranking 25th-best in points per game (34.6).

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Memphis vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Memphis North Texas 416.1 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.1 (27th) 371.1 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.3 (112th) 149.7 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.9 (35th) 266.4 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (22nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,856 pass yards for Memphis, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 165 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 593 yards (84.7 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 29 passes for 248 yards and one receiving touchdown.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 39 times for 190 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 556 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has collected 38 catches and two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,762 yards on 64.7% passing while collecting 14 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 153 yards with three scores.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 71 carries for 507 yards, or 72.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has compiled 260 yards on 59 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 658 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 catches on 55 targets with nine touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 31 passes and compiled 330 receiving yards (47.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 250 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Memphis or North Texas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.