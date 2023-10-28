Two of the nation's strongest attacks battle when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) take college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 68.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Memphis vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-7) 68.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-7.5) 67.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Memphis vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

North Texas is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

