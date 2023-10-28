When the Nashville Predators square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael McCarron score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron 2022-23 stats and insights

  • McCarron scored in two of 32 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • McCarron produced no points on the power play last season.
  • McCarron's shooting percentage last season was 5.1%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
  • The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

