The New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court for one of seven exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Today's NBA Games

The New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks

The Knicks travel to face the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 1-0

1-0 NY Record: 1-1

1-1 NO Stats: 111.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

111.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (sixth) NY Stats: 115.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (24.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)

CJ McCollum (24.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (15.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -3.5

NO -3.5 NO Odds to Win: -155

-155 NY Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 225.5 points

The Washington Wizards face the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies travel to face the Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and MNMT

MNMT and MNMT

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 0-1

0-1 MEM Record: 0-2

0-2 WAS Stats: 120.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 143.0 Opp. PPG (30th)

120.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 143.0 Opp. PPG (30th) MEM Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (25.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG)

Kyle Kuzma (25.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG) MEM Key Player: Xavier Tillman (15.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -1.5

MEM -1.5 MEM Odds to Win: -120

-120 WAS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 227.5 points

The Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 1-1

1-1 CHI Record: 1-1

1-1 DET Stats: 106.5 PPG (22nd in NBA), 101.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

106.5 PPG (22nd in NBA), 101.0 Opp. PPG (fourth) CHI Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (15.5 PPG, 15.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Jalen Duren (15.5 PPG, 15.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (26.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -1.5

CHI -1.5 CHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 DET Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 218.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 1-1

1-1 IND Record: 1-0

1-0 CLE Stats: 109.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

109.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (12th) IND Stats: 143.0 PPG (first in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (35.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (35.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.5 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -3.5

CLE -3.5 CLE Odds to Win: -155

-155 IND Odds to Win: +125

The Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and NBCS-PH

SportsNet and NBCS-PH

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 1-1

1-1 PHI Record: 0-1

0-1 TOR Stats: 100.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 99.0 Opp. PPG (third)

100.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 99.0 Opp. PPG (third) PHI Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Scottie Barnes (19.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.5 APG) PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (31.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -3.5

PHI -3.5 PHI Odds to Win: -155

-155 TOR Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 217.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Miami Heat

The Heat go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and BSSUN

BSN and BSSUN

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 0-1

0-1 MIA Record: 1-1

1-1 MIN Stats: 94.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 97.0 Opp. PPG (second)

94.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 97.0 Opp. PPG (second) MIA Stats: 107.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG)

Anthony Edwards (26.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (24.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -4.5

MIN -4.5 MIN Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 218.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz

The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 1-1

1-1 UTA Record: 1-1

1-1 PHO Stats: 101.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

101.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) UTA Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (28.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Kevin Durant (28.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.5 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (27.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -5.5

PHO -5.5 PHO Odds to Win: -225

-225 UTA Odds to Win: +180

