Penn State vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are massive, 32.5-point favorites at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a solid pass defense, with the Nittany Lions second in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Penn State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Penn State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-32.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-31.5)
|45.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Oregon vs Utah
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Duke vs Louisville
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Colorado vs UCLA
- BYU vs Texas
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Georgia vs Florida
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Tulane vs Rice
- Washington vs Stanford
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
Penn State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Penn State is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Nittany Lions have won their only game this season when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.
- Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hoosiers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point underdogs.
Penn State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Indiana
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.