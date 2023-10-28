The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and the Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Maple Leafs (-145)

Maple Leafs (-145) Total: 6

6 TV: NHL Network,BSSO

Predators Players to Watch

Thomas Novak has totaled four goals (0.6 per game) and put up one assist (0.1 per game), averaging 1.9 shots per game and shooting 30.8%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with five total points (0.7 per game).

Filip Forsberg has made a big impact for Nashville this season with five points (one goal and four assists).

This season, Sissons has four goals and zero assists, for a season point total of four.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 0-0-0 this season, amassing 17 saves and permitting two goals (three goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

John Tavares is one of Toronto's top contributors (11 points), via registered four goals and seven assists.

William Nylander has chipped in with 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Matthews' total of nine points is via seven goals and two assists.

Joseph Woll's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded five goals (1.3 goals against average) and racked up 123 saves with a .961% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.71 Goals Scored 2.86 18th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 2.71 10th 6th 33.3 Shots 31.7 13th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.3 7th 4th 33.33% Power Play % 20.69% 13th 17th 77.27% Penalty Kill % 68.18% 31st

