As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 34-20 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

2. Ole Miss

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-1 | 9-1 Odds to Win SEC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. LSU

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win SEC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 62-0 vs Army

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

4. Tennessee

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 34-20 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Missouri

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 34-12 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Georgia

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: -185

-185 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 37-20 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 41-39 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

9. Auburn

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 7-3 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

12. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 7-3 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. South Carolina

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 34-12 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 37-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

