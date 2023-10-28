The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Offensively, Tennessee ranks 44th in the FBS with 31.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (310.9 points allowed per contest). With 352.3 total yards per game on offense, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 50th, giving up 346.6 total yards per contest.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Tennessee Kentucky 438.1 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.3 (104th) 310.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (39th) 217.3 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.6 (68th) 220.9 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (105th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,535 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 232 rushing yards (33.1 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 91 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game), scoring one time.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 73 times for 383 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 39 catches for 416 yards (59.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has caught 19 passes for 301 yards (43 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Bru McCoy has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,377 yards on 106-of-197 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 111 carries for 781 yards, or 111.6 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 15 catches for 193 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has collected 137 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has caught 17 passes and compiled 282 receiving yards (40.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Barion Brown's 23 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 276 yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.