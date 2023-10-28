Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of the nation's stingiest run defenses battle when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) take college football's 25th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2), who have the No. 13 unit, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|51.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|51.5
|-176
|+146
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
