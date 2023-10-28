The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) take on a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Rice Owls (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Tulane ranks 47th in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (19.4 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Rice ranks 54th in the FBS (412.3 total yards per game) and 82nd on defense (383 total yards allowed per contest).

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Key Statistics

Tulane Rice 398.6 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (69th) 341.6 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (68th) 169.1 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.4 (124th) 229.4 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (12th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,121 yards, completing 70.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 191 yards (27.3 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 619 rushing yards on 118 carries with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 27 receptions for 494 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has put together a 332-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 30 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 19 grabs have yielded 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,173 yards (310.4 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 300 rushing yards have come on 50 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has racked up 47 carries and totaled 171 yards with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has collected 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (87.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has seven touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 36 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

