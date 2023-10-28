Pac-12 foes will battle when the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 37, Colorado 20

UCLA 37, Colorado 20 UCLA has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Colorado has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Buffaloes have entered three games this season as the underdog by +500 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 87.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (-14.5)



UCLA (-14.5) UCLA has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Bruins have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

In seven games played Colorado has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) No UCLA game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

This season, four of Colorado's games have finished with a combined score higher than 60.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.7 points per game, 5.2 points more than the point total of 60.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 63 51.3 Implied Total AVG 32.3 36.5 30.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.6 63.1 64.2 Implied Total AVG 39.6 39.5 39.7 ATS Record 3-3-1 2-2-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

