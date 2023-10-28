Pac-12 opponents match up when the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA has the 45th-ranked offense this season (31.3 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 10th-best with only 14.9 points allowed per game. Colorado has not been getting things done defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 35.9 points given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, posting 34.4 points per contest (26th-ranked).

We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCLA vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UCLA vs. Colorado Key Statistics

UCLA Colorado 463.9 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.4 (50th) 282.6 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.7 (121st) 215 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.3 (128th) 248.9 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.1 (3rd) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 16 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has recorded 1,330 yards (190 ypg) on 87-of-168 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 113 times for 598 yards (85.4 per game), scoring six times.

TJ Harden has carried the ball 68 times for 388 yards (55.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has hauled in 23 catches for 407 yards (58.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Logan Loya has put up a 310-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.

Moliki Matavao's seven catches are good enough for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,420 yards on 72% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 250 yards, or 35.7 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 23 catches for 217 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has racked up 239 yards (on 56 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver leads his squad with 631 receiving yards on 50 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 44 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 436 yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 42 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCLA or Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.