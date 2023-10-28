The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which includes three games involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

