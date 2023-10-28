With the college football season rolling into Week 9, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

