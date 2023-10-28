MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which includes two games involving teams from the MAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
