Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian

Week 9 Southland Results

Houston Christian 17 Texas A&M-Commerce 13

Houston Christian Leaders

Passing: Colby Suits (21-for-32, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Colby Suits (21-for-32, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jesse Valenzuela (16 ATT, 50 YDS)

Jesse Valenzuela (16 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Karl Reynolds (0 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Passing: Josh Magana (20-for-39, 174 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Josh Magana (20-for-39, 174 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jordon Hamilton (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Jordon Hamilton (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Keith Miller III (0 TAR, 6 REC, 39 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Houston Christian Texas A&M-Commerce 316 Total Yards 312 254 Passing Yards 183 62 Rushing Yards 129 1 Turnovers 2

Next Week's Southland Games

Houston Christian Huskies at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

McNeese Cowboys at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

