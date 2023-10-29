The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 136 - Hawks 100

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 6.5)

Bucks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-35.9)

Bucks (-35.9) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks were carried by their offense last year, as they ranked third-best in the NBA by averaging 118.4 points per game. They ranked 25th in the league in points allowed (118.1 per contest).

Atlanta was 10th in the NBA with 44.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks ranked 18th in the NBA with 25.0 assists per contest.

Atlanta forced 13.5 turnovers per game last year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it averaged only 12.4 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

The Hawks ranked 24th in the NBA with 10.8 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st with a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land.

