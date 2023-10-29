Will Chris Moore Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Moore's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Moore has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 140 yards on five receptions (28 per catch) and zero TDs.
Chris Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Treylon Burks (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 8 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|5
|140
|21
|0
|28
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1
|1
|49
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|1
|44
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|6
|0
