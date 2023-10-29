De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hunter had 27 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-120 loss versus the Knicks.

Let's break down Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+114)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.3 points per game last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bucks conceded 23.9 per contest last season, ranking them fifth in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were 11th in the league last year, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 37 16 9 2 1 0 0 11/14/2022 35 24 3 2 2 0 0 11/7/2022 24 10 6 1 0 0 0 10/29/2022 31 14 5 0 2 0 0

