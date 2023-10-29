Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 95.3 per game.

On 98 carries this year, Henry has recorded a team-high 425 rushing yards (70.8 ypg) and has three rushing touchdowns. Henry has also caught 11 passes for 117 yards (19.5 ypg).

Henry vs. the Falcons

Henry vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Atlanta has allowed one opposing rusher to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The 95.3 rushing yards the Falcons give up per outing makes them the eighth-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Falcons' defense ranks first in the league with one rushing TD conceded so far this season.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in six opportunities this season.

The Titans have passed 53.2% of the time and run 46.8% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 145 rushes this season. He's taken 98 of those carries (67.6%).

Henry has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored four of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (76.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Henry Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Henry has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Henry has been targeted on 13 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 9.0 yards per target.

Henry, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 22 ATT / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

