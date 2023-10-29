The Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Derrick Henry find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry has rushed for a team-leading 425 yards on 98 carries (70.8 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Henry has added 11 catches for 117 yards (19.5 per game).

Henry has scored a rushing TD in three games.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0

