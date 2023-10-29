The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Clint Capela averaged 12.0 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11.0 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 1.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points last year, plus 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists.

Damian Lillard put up 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He drained 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per game (second in NBA).

Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks (second in league).

Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Malik Beasley's stats last season included 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Hawks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Hawks 116.9 Points Avg. 118.4 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.8% Three Point % 35.2%

