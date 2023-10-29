Jalen Johnson's Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Johnson, in his previous game (October 27 loss against the Knicks), put up 11 points and nine rebounds.

Below, we dig into Johnson's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-112)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, giving up 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 23.9 per game.

Conceding 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 15 12 3 1 1 0 0 11/14/2022 15 5 2 1 0 0 1 11/7/2022 22 5 8 2 0 1 2 10/29/2022 17 4 2 2 0 0 1

