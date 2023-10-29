The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bey put up five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-120 loss versus the Knicks.

Below, we dig into Bey's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last season, conceding 44.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks were fifth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 23.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Saddiq Bey vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 29 21 3 2 2 0 1 11/2/2022 35 22 3 1 3 1 1 10/31/2022 27 10 1 2 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.