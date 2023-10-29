According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under among Week 9's 53 FBS matchups is Air Force vs. Colorado State -- for more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Get computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 19.0 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Duke +4.5 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 5.2 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Memphis -7 vs. North Texas

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 16.2 points

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Wyoming +5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
Projected Favorite & Spread: Wyoming by 4.0 points

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Coastal Carolina +3.5 vs. Marshall

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 4.4 points

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 46 - Air Force vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams
Projected Total: 55.6 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Over 41.5 - Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
Projected Total: 50.8 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Fubo

Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
Projected Total: 56.3 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Fubo

Over 49 - Wyoming vs. Boise State

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
Projected Total: 56.6 points

Time: 5:30 PM ET

Date: October 28

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Fubo

Under 62.5 - Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
Projected Total: 55.1 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: October 26

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Fubo

