Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|234.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta played 44 games last season that ended with over 234.5 points.
- The average total for Hawks games last season was 236.6 points, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.
- The Hawks put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, Atlanta won 12 out of the 34 games, or 35.3%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Hawks had a record of 7-14 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.
Hawks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks had the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) last year.
- In terms of the over/under, Atlanta's games went over less often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (25 of 41, 61%) last season.
- The Hawks put up only 2.6 more points per game last year (118.4) than the Timberwolves conceded (115.8).
- Atlanta went 27-21 versus the spread and 32-16 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points last season.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hawks
|Timberwolves
|118.4
|115.8
|3
|12
|27-21
|18-9
|32-16
|20-7
|118.1
|115.8
|25
|18
|23-10
|28-21
|25-8
|33-17
