The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) play the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) on October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSN.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot at a 48.3% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.

Atlanta went 28-16 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished 26th.

The Hawks scored an average of 118.4 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves gave up to opponents.

Atlanta put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 115.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks put up 119.6 points per game last season, 2.4 more than they averaged on the road (117.2).

At home, the Hawks conceded 117.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 118.9.

At home, the Hawks drained 10.7 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged away (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than away (35.7%) too.

Hawks Injuries