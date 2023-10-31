The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, host the Nashville Predators (4-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to win Tuesday's game.

Predators vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-140)

Canucks (-140) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 4-4 record this season and are 1-0-1 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have scored more than two goals five times, earning eight points from those matchups (4-1-0).

In the two games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost both times.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 3-2-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.88 Goals Scored 2.88 20th 5th 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 27th 28.1 Shots 30.8 18th 19th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.1 8th 7th 25.93% Power Play % 23.53% 11th 25th 74.19% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

Predators vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

