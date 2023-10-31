Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 31.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) versus the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona is 42-28 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those games.

This season, Texas has been victorious 23 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 23 @ Phillies W 5-1 Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola October 24 @ Phillies W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez October 27 @ Rangers L 6-5 Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi October 28 @ Rangers W 9-1 Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery October 30 Rangers L 3-1 Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer October 31 Rangers - Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney November 1 Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule