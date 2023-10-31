Can we expect Juuso Parssinen scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Parssinen's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.