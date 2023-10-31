You should watch Elias Pettersson and Filip Forsberg in particular on Tuesday, when the Vancouver Canucks play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is among the top options on offense for Nashville, with seven points this season, as he has recorded one goal and six assists in eight games.

Thomas Novak has made a major impact for Nashville this season with six points (four goals and two assists).

This season, Ryan O'Reilly has scored four goals and contributed two assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of six.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 0-0-0 this season, collecting 17 saves and allowing two goals (three goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).

Canucks Players to Watch

Pettersson is one of Vancouver's leading contributors (13 points), via put up two goals and 11 assists.

Through eight games, J.T. Miller has scored four goals and picked up eight assists.

Brock Boeser's total of nine points is via six goals and three assists.

Casey DeSmith's record is 2-0-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 95 saves with a .905% save percentage (32nd in league).

Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.88 Goals Scored 2.88 19th 5th 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 27th 28.1 Shots 30.8 17th 19th 30.5 Shots Allowed 29.1 9th 7th 25.93% Power Play % 23.53% 9th 24th 74.19% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

