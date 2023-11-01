When you're rooting for Austin Peay during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Governors' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Austin Peay Governors jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Austin Peay team leaders

Want to buy Briah Hampton's jersey? Or another Austin Peay player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Shamarre Hale 6 12.2 6.5 0.2 0.5 0.3 Cur'Tiera Haywood 7 10.4 5.3 1.7 0.6 0.6 Anala Nelson 7 9.7 6.0 3.0 1.6 0.0 Abby Cater 7 6.9 2.0 0.0 1.3 0.3 Gabby Smalls 7 4.7 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.6 Shaotung Lin 7 4.7 2.4 4.1 1.0 0.0 La'Nya Foster 7 4.6 4.0 0.7 0.4 0.6 Tiya Douglas 6 5.0 2.0 1.5 0.3 0.7 Alyssa Hargrove 6 3.3 1.5 0.7 0.7 0.5 Kaili Chamberlin 2 4.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Austin Peay season stats

Austin Peay has three wins so far this season (3-4).

The Governors have a 0-2 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In its signature win of the season, Austin Peay took down the Kentucky Wildcats in a 68-63 win on November 14.

The Governors, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Austin Peay's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Governors? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Austin Peay games

Check out the Governors in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Mercer A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Murray State H 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Fisk H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bryan H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 New Mexico State H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Austin Peay this season.

Check out the Governors this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.