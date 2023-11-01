Buy Tickets for Austin Peay Governors Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Austin Peay Governors women (3-5) is a matchup at home versus the Murray State Racers, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Austin Peay Governors in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Austin Peay games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Austin Peay's next matchup information
- Opponent: Murray State Racers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: F&M Bank Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Austin Peay's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Austin Peay players
Shop for Austin Peay gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Shamarre Hale
|7
|13.1
|6.9
|0.1
|0.6
|0.4
|55.7% (34-61)
|-
|Anala Nelson
|8
|10.5
|6.3
|3.0
|1.8
|0.0
|38.0% (30-79)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Cur'Tiera Haywood
|8
|10.3
|5.4
|1.6
|0.9
|0.5
|47.5% (28-59)
|47.8% (11-23)
|Abby Cater
|8
|8.4
|2.5
|0.1
|1.3
|0.3
|59.2% (29-49)
|22.2% (2-9)
|La'Nya Foster
|8
|4.5
|3.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.5
|43.8% (14-32)
|12.5% (1-8)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.