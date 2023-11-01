The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Belmont games

Belmont's next matchup information

Opponent: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center

Murphy Athletic Center Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Belmont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Malik Dia 10 16.3 5.6 1.1 1.0 0.9 52.9% (64-121) 35.1% (13-37) Ja'Kobi Gillespie 10 16.0 4.1 3.8 2.2 0.4 52.6% (61-116) 35.7% (15-42) Cade Tyson 8 18.0 4.6 1.8 1.1 0.5 50.5% (53-105) 41.7% (20-48) Jayce Willingham 10 9.2 5.0 1.6 0.5 0.4 47.7% (31-65) 41.4% (12-29) Keishawn Davidson 10 6.4 2.3 3.5 0.9 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 30.8% (8-26)

