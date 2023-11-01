Buy Tickets for Belmont Bruins Basketball Games
The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Belmont games
Belmont's next matchup information
- Opponent: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Murphy Athletic Center
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Top Belmont players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Malik Dia
|10
|16.3
|5.6
|1.1
|1.0
|0.9
|52.9% (64-121)
|35.1% (13-37)
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie
|10
|16.0
|4.1
|3.8
|2.2
|0.4
|52.6% (61-116)
|35.7% (15-42)
|Cade Tyson
|8
|18.0
|4.6
|1.8
|1.1
|0.5
|50.5% (53-105)
|41.7% (20-48)
|Jayce Willingham
|10
|9.2
|5.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.4
|47.7% (31-65)
|41.4% (12-29)
|Keishawn Davidson
|10
|6.4
|2.3
|3.5
|0.9
|0.3
|36.8% (21-57)
|30.8% (8-26)
