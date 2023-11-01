The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will next be in action on the road against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Belmont games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Middle Tennessee A 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Samford A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Arkansas State H 7:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Drake H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Illinois State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Indiana State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Northern Iowa H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Bradley A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Illinois State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UIC H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Indiana State H 7:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Murray State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Southern Illinois H 7:30 PM
Wed, Feb 21 Drake A 8:00 PM

Belmont's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: Murphy Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Belmont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Malik Dia 10 16.3 5.6 1.1 1.0 0.9 52.9% (64-121) 35.1% (13-37)
Ja'Kobi Gillespie 10 16.0 4.1 3.8 2.2 0.4 52.6% (61-116) 35.7% (15-42)
Cade Tyson 8 18.0 4.6 1.8 1.1 0.5 50.5% (53-105) 41.7% (20-48)
Jayce Willingham 10 9.2 5.0 1.6 0.5 0.4 47.7% (31-65) 41.4% (12-29)
Keishawn Davidson 10 6.4 2.3 3.5 0.9 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 30.8% (8-26)

