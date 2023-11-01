Buy Tickets for Belmont Bruins Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Belmont Bruins women (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Kennesaw State Owls, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.
Belmont's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: KSU Convocation Center
Top Belmont players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tessa Miller
|9
|13.9
|6.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.8
|56.5% (48-85)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Jailyn Banks
|9
|13.4
|3.7
|3.1
|0.8
|0.3
|36.3% (37-102)
|39.1% (9-23)
|Tuti Jones
|9
|12.3
|4.3
|4.4
|1.8
|0.3
|37.5% (42-112)
|25.5% (14-55)
|Kilyn McGuff
|9
|11.1
|7.1
|1.8
|0.9
|0.2
|44.0% (33-75)
|30.0% (9-30)
|Kendal Cheesman
|9
|11.0
|6.8
|0.2
|0.3
|1.0
|50.0% (34-68)
|48.0% (24-50)
