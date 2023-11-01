Coming up for the Belmont Bruins women (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Kennesaw State Owls, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Belmont games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Kennesaw State A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Ohio State A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UIC H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Illinois State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bradley H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Evansville A 12:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Indiana State A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Drake A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Northern Iowa A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Missouri State H 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Southern Illinois H 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Murray State H 5:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Missouri State A 7:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Southern Illinois A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Northern Iowa H 7:30 PM

Belmont's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: KSU Convocation Center

Top Belmont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tessa Miller 9 13.9 6.4 2.3 0.8 0.8 56.5% (48-85) 20.0% (1-5)
Jailyn Banks 9 13.4 3.7 3.1 0.8 0.3 36.3% (37-102) 39.1% (9-23)
Tuti Jones 9 12.3 4.3 4.4 1.8 0.3 37.5% (42-112) 25.5% (14-55)
Kilyn McGuff 9 11.1 7.1 1.8 0.9 0.2 44.0% (33-75) 30.0% (9-30)
Kendal Cheesman 9 11.0 6.8 0.2 0.3 1.0 50.0% (34-68) 48.0% (24-50)

