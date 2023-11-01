Coming up for the Belmont Bruins women (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Kennesaw State Owls, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Belmont games

Belmont's next matchup information

Opponent: Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center

Top Belmont players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tessa Miller 9 13.9 6.4 2.3 0.8 0.8 56.5% (48-85) 20.0% (1-5) Jailyn Banks 9 13.4 3.7 3.1 0.8 0.3 36.3% (37-102) 39.1% (9-23) Tuti Jones 9 12.3 4.3 4.4 1.8 0.3 37.5% (42-112) 25.5% (14-55) Kilyn McGuff 9 11.1 7.1 1.8 0.9 0.2 44.0% (33-75) 30.0% (9-30) Kendal Cheesman 9 11.0 6.8 0.2 0.3 1.0 50.0% (34-68) 48.0% (24-50)

