De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 127-113 win over the Timberwolves (his last game) Hunter posted 16 points.

We're going to examine Hunter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-112)

Over 14.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per game last season, 17th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.0 per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards allowed 24.8 per contest last year, ranking them seventh in the league.

On defense, the Wizards conceded 12.0 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 35 18 7 0 1 1 1 3/8/2023 30 15 1 0 0 1 0 2/28/2023 33 14 3 0 2 2 0

