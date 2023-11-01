East Tennessee State (4-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

If you're looking to go to see the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming East Tennessee State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee Tech H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Tusculum H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UMKC H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Utah State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 East Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Mercer H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UNC Greensboro A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Furman A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Wofford A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Chattanooga H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 VMI A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Samford H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Mercer A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Citadel H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for East Tennessee State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top East Tennessee State players

Shop for East Tennessee State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ebby Asamoah 8 16.6 4.5 0.6 0.9 0.9 42.6% (43-101) 42.4% (28-66)
Quimari Peterson 8 13.1 3.9 3.5 1.8 0.1 39.4% (41-104) 28.1% (9-32)
Jaden Seymour 8 11.5 7.8 2.3 0.9 0.0 46.4% (32-69) 40.0% (12-30)
Karon Boyd 8 7.9 6.0 1.3 0.8 0.1 41.8% (23-55) 21.1% (4-19)
Jadyn Parker 8 6.3 5.1 0.9 0.8 1.5 41.9% (18-43) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.