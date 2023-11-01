Buy Tickets for East Tennessee State Buccaneers Basketball Games
East Tennessee State (4-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Upcoming East Tennessee State games
East Tennessee State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top East Tennessee State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ebby Asamoah
|8
|16.6
|4.5
|0.6
|0.9
|0.9
|42.6% (43-101)
|42.4% (28-66)
|Quimari Peterson
|8
|13.1
|3.9
|3.5
|1.8
|0.1
|39.4% (41-104)
|28.1% (9-32)
|Jaden Seymour
|8
|11.5
|7.8
|2.3
|0.9
|0.0
|46.4% (32-69)
|40.0% (12-30)
|Karon Boyd
|8
|7.9
|6.0
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|41.8% (23-55)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Jadyn Parker
|8
|6.3
|5.1
|0.9
|0.8
|1.5
|41.9% (18-43)
|0.0% (0-1)
