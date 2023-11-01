Don't be a fair-weather fan of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get East Tennessee State Buccaneers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

East Tennessee State team leaders

Want to buy Kendall Folley's jersey? Or another East Tennessee State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kendall Folley 6 12.0 3.8 3.0 1.7 0.0 Nevaeh Brown 6 9.8 3.5 2.3 0.5 0.2 Courtney Moore 5 11.0 1.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 Breanne Beatty 6 7.5 4.5 1.8 0.5 0.2 Jakhyia Davis 6 5.2 6.3 0.3 0.8 0.5 Journee McDaniel 6 4.5 6.0 0.7 0.5 0.5 Jaileyah Cotton 6 4.0 1.3 0.2 1.2 0.0 Brecken Snotherly 6 1.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 Samiah Puckett 5 1.6 1.6 0.2 0.4 0.2 Meghan Downing 6 1.3 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.3

East Tennessee State season stats

This season, East Tennessee State has won four games so far (4-2).

The Buccaneers are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 2-2 on the road, while going 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 24, East Tennessee State took down the Norfolk State Spartans (No. 65 in the RPI) by a score of 55-35.

This season, the Buccaneers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, East Tennessee State has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming East Tennessee State games

Check out the Buccaneers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Lipscomb H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Morehead State A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Charleston Southern H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Lees-McRae H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 UNC Asheville H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on East Tennessee State this season.

Check out the Buccaneers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.