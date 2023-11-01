Southeast Division foes meet when the Atlanta Hawks (2-2) host the Washington Wizards (1-2) at State Farm Arena on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawks had a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents hit.

Atlanta had a 27-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked 15th.

Last year, the Hawks put up only four more points per game (118.4) than the Wizards gave up (114.4).

When Atlanta scored more than 114.4 points last season, it went 34-18.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 119.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 117.2 points per contest.

Defensively Atlanta played better in home games last year, giving up 117.4 points per game, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 10.7 threes per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 per game with a 35.7% percentage away from home.

Hawks Injuries