Coming up for the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) is a game at home versus the Tennessee State Tigers, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Lipscomb games

Lipscomb's next matchup information

Opponent: Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee State Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena

Allen Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Lipscomb players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Derrin Boyd 11 17.3 3.8 1.4 1.3 0.1 51.6% (66-128) 38.6% (17-44) A.J McGinnis 11 12.4 2.6 1.0 0.5 0.2 48.6% (52-107) 41.9% (26-62) Will Pruitt 11 11.2 5.2 3.7 0.8 0.0 49.4% (44-89) 29.2% (7-24) Owen McCormack 11 9.3 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 47.9% (35-73) 35.9% (14-39) Cody Head 11 5.6 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.1 58.5% (24-41) 40.0% (6-15)

