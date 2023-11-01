Buy Tickets for Lipscomb Bisons Basketball Games
Coming up for the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) is a game at home versus the Tennessee State Tigers, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to catch the Lipscomb Bisons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Lipscomb games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Lipscomb's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tennessee State Tigers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Lipscomb's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Lipscomb players
Shop for Lipscomb gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Derrin Boyd
|11
|17.3
|3.8
|1.4
|1.3
|0.1
|51.6% (66-128)
|38.6% (17-44)
|A.J McGinnis
|11
|12.4
|2.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|48.6% (52-107)
|41.9% (26-62)
|Will Pruitt
|11
|11.2
|5.2
|3.7
|0.8
|0.0
|49.4% (44-89)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Owen McCormack
|11
|9.3
|4.0
|1.3
|0.7
|0.6
|47.9% (35-73)
|35.9% (14-39)
|Cody Head
|11
|5.6
|1.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.1
|58.5% (24-41)
|40.0% (6-15)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.