Coming up for the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) is a game at home versus the Tennessee State Tigers, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Lipscomb games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee State H 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Arkansas N 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Bryan H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Florida State A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bellarmine A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Austin Peay H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Central Arkansas H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Alabama H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Stetson A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 North Florida A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Jacksonville H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Queens H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Kennesaw State H 5:00 PM

Lipscomb's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tennessee State Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Allen Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Lipscomb players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Derrin Boyd 11 17.3 3.8 1.4 1.3 0.1 51.6% (66-128) 38.6% (17-44)
A.J McGinnis 11 12.4 2.6 1.0 0.5 0.2 48.6% (52-107) 41.9% (26-62)
Will Pruitt 11 11.2 5.2 3.7 0.8 0.0 49.4% (44-89) 29.2% (7-24)
Owen McCormack 11 9.3 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 47.9% (35-73) 35.9% (14-39)
Cody Head 11 5.6 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.1 58.5% (24-41) 40.0% (6-15)

