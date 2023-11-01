A matchup at home versus the Johnson (TN) Royals is next on the schedule for the Lipscomb Bisons women (5-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Lipscomb games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Johnson (TN) H 2:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Kentucky A 11:00 AM
Fri, Dec 22 Tennessee Wesleyan H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bellarmine H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Central Arkansas A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Alabama A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Austin Peay A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 FGCU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Stetson H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Queens (NC) A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Kennesaw State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Jacksonville A 6:30 PM

Lipscomb's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Johnson (TN) Royals
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Allen Arena

Top Lipscomb players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bella Vinson 8 12.4 4.0 1.9 1.0 0.9 44.2% (38-86) 35.1% (13-37)
Aleah Sorrentino 8 11.8 6.9 0.9 0.3 1.1 47.2% (42-89) 14.3% (1-7)
Claira McGowan 8 11.3 4.0 2.4 0.4 0.1 40.2% (33-82) 41.0% (16-39)
Blythe Pearson 8 9.4 4.3 0.5 1.9 0.1 31.9% (23-72) 40.0% (22-55)
Molly Heard 7 9.9 4.0 0.4 1.0 0.9 35.6% (21-59) 30.8% (8-26)

