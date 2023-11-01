The Memphis Tigers (3-6) will be at home against the Southern Miss Eagles on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Memphis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Southern Miss H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Mississippi State H 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Tulsa H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UAB A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 East Carolina H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 SMU H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Temple A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Wichita State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Florida Atlantic H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Rice A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 South Florida H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 SMU A 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Tulane H 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Charlotte A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 East Carolina A 2:00 PM

Memphis' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Miss Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Top Memphis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Madison Griggs 9 16.6 3.1 2.0 1.7 0.1 41.1% (53-129) 38.7% (29-75)
Kai Carter 9 13.1 3.3 1.6 0.4 0.4 40.2% (49-122) 38.1% (8-21)
Alasia Smith 9 8.9 7.1 2.1 1.9 1.0 47.1% (32-68) 7.7% (1-13)
Ki'ari Cain 9 5.4 2.2 2.1 0.8 0.2 34.0% (18-53) 40.9% (9-22)
Destyne Jackson 9 5.0 1.6 0.6 0.9 0.2 27.3% (15-55) 25.0% (3-12)

