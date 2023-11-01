Middle Tennessee (7-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Upcoming Middle Tennessee games

Middle Tennessee's next matchup information

Opponent: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hooper Eblen Arena

Top Middle Tennessee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anastasiia Boldyreva 10 15.0 7.7 1.1 1.0 3.1 52.1% (62-119) 36.4% (4-11) Savannah Wheeler 10 13.4 4.8 4.8 1.0 0.2 39.3% (46-117) 30.3% (10-33) Ta'Mia Scott 10 13.0 5.5 1.3 1.8 0.4 50.5% (47-93) 43.3% (13-30) Jalynn Gregory 10 11.3 4.0 3.1 2.1 0.3 25.7% (28-109) 26.3% (20-76) Courtney Whitson 10 10.7 5.6 2.4 1.0 0.3 43.5% (37-85) 39.1% (25-64)

