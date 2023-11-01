Buy Tickets for Tennessee State Tigers Basketball Games
With a record of 6-3, the Tennessee State Tigers' next game is at the Lipscomb Bisons, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Tennessee State games
Tennessee State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Lipscomb Bisons
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Tennessee State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|EJ Bellinger
|9
|13.4
|5.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|57.0% (45-79)
|45.5% (15-33)
|Christian Brown
|7
|14.7
|3.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|49.2% (30-61)
|39.3% (11-28)
|Kinyon Hodges
|9
|11.3
|5.1
|2.0
|2.0
|0.1
|53.2% (41-77)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Jaylen Jones
|9
|10.9
|5.1
|3.3
|1.4
|0.1
|44.3% (35-79)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.
|9
|10.4
|3.1
|3.1
|1.4
|0.0
|33.0% (31-94)
|28.6% (12-42)
