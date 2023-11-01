With a record of 6-3, the Tennessee State Tigers' next game is at the Lipscomb Bisons, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to go to see the Tennessee State Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Tennessee State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee State's next matchup information

Opponent: Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb Bisons Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena

Allen Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Tennessee State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Tennessee State players

Shop for Tennessee State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% EJ Bellinger 9 13.4 5.2 0.8 0.4 0.4 57.0% (45-79) 45.5% (15-33) Christian Brown 7 14.7 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.1 49.2% (30-61) 39.3% (11-28) Kinyon Hodges 9 11.3 5.1 2.0 2.0 0.1 53.2% (41-77) 31.6% (6-19) Jaylen Jones 9 10.9 5.1 3.3 1.4 0.1 44.3% (35-79) 21.1% (4-19) Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. 9 10.4 3.1 3.1 1.4 0.0 33.0% (31-94) 28.6% (12-42)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.